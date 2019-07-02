|
Kenneth Ray Littleton, 43, of Martinsburg, WV, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2019.
Born in Olney, MD, Kenny was the son of Dennis Littleton of Martinsburg and Vickie Littleton of Hagerstown. He graduated from Hedgesville High School, Class of 1994 and worked in communications as a utility contractor. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and taking trips to the beach.
In addition to his parents, Kenny is survived by a son, Kyle Felent-Littleton; brothers, Brian Littleton (Jessica) and Kevin Lee Littleton; a nephew, Ty Littleton; and a niece, Shaylyn Littleton. He was preceded in death by a sister, Dawn Marie Littleton.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Monday, July 8th at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy., Frederick, MD, where a funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. Interment will take place privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kyle Felent-Littleton for college tuition at Virginia 529 Fund (Virginia529.com).
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 2 to July 3, 2019