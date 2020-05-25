Kenneth R. Barnhart
Kenneth Ray Barnhart, 82 of Mt. Airy

Passed on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Dove House

Beloved husband of Patricia (Warfield) Barnhart

Kenny was born December 13, 1937 in Germantown, MD the son of the late Elwood Barnhart and late Hester (Hornbaker) Barnhart.

He was the owner for over 50 years of Kenneth Barnhart Seamless Gutters.

Kenny was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the 101st Airborne Paratroopers. He was the PITCREW for Michael Harrison Racing. He was an accomplished pilot of both single and multi-engine aircraft and owned two airplanes including a vintage twin engine Cessna T50 known as the "Bamboo Bomber" which he restored himself.

Devoted father of Bridget Wilhelm and Mark E. Barnhart (Sarah Straw).

Dear brother of Isabelle Payne, Ronald Barnhart and Lolita (Chichi) Renehan.

Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren

Preceded in death by siblings Jobie Barnhart, Glen Barnhart, Violet Homens, Mabel Harrison

Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 11 AM at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mt. Airy, MD

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Carroll Hospice, Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157 Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
