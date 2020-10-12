1/1
Kennth Forster
Kenneth Richard Forster, 58, Myersville died Saturday October 10, 2020 at Northampton Manor Nursing Home. Frederick . He was the husband of Cheryl Anne Forster.

Born in New York City on March 1962 he was a son of the late William and Evelyn Rodgers Forster. He had a B.S. degree

in geography from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA and was employed a branch chief with NOAA in Silver Spring for thirty years. He was avid golfer and sports fan following the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals, Washington Redskins and Washington Wizards.

Surviving, besides his wife are three sons Sean Richard Forster, Laredo TX; Jeffrey Scott (Samantha Ramirez), McAllen, TX; Bradley Alan Foster of Mersville; two grandchildren Jacob and Naela and one brother Art Forster(Natalie) of Boyton Beach, FL

Friends may call from 10 Am until 11 AM on Saturday October 17 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Graveside funeral services will be held 11:30 AM on Saturday in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Middletown. John Pencola will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fredrick Health Hospice , 516 Trail Ave., Frederick, MD 21701 or to American Brain Tumor Association at AMTA.org

Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
