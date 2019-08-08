|
Mr. Kenny Maxwell Pearson, 60, of Frederick, MD passed on August 5, 2019.
He was born in Frederick, MD on September 23, 1958 to the late Eddie Pearson, Sr. and Lillian B. Pearson. He served our country as a proud member of the United States Army and was a member of Bread of Life Church in Frederick, MD.
He is survived by his daughter Kendra Pearson (grandson Emonte Hill, Jr.), sons Kendriyx Pearson (wife Annalee Pearson) and Kenneth Pearson (granddaughter Ariella Pearson), Sisters Connie Morris, Cleon Nickens, Brenda Pearson and Jacquline Downer. Also brothers Eddie Pearson Jr., Jules Pearson, Ronald Pearson, Gary W. Pearson, aunt Minnie Franklin of Bishopville S.C. and numerous beloved family and friends
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carolyn Banner, brothers Frederick Pearson, Andre Pearson and Wally Pearson.
Professional services have been provided by Going Home Cremations. A memorial service will be held Sat., Aug. 10th at Bread of Life Church, 141 W All Saint Street, Frederick, MD from 1:00-2:30pm.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019