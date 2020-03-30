|
|
Kenyon Robert Parker Jr. of Frederick, MD passed away on Wednesday March 25, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 8, 1954, the third child of Kenyon Sr. and Berta Parker.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn Parker, sisters Beverly Parker and Tamara Twitty, brother and sister-in-law Donny Ambush and Mary Moore, daughter Erica Jenkins, son by marriage Omar Crawford, and grandchildren Marienella, Shaddai, & Omar Crawford II and Zuri Jenkins.
Kenyon had a smile that could light up a room and a presence that commanded it. He will always be remembered for his love of family, infectious humor and sharp intellect.
His funeral will take place at the Mount Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, MD on Fri., April 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. Due to government restrictions, only invited guests may attend the funeral. A webcast may be viewed on www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020