The Frederick News-Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home
110 W. South Street
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 662-5520
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum
515 S. Market St.
Frederick, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenyon Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenyon Parker Jr.


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kenyon Parker Jr. Obituary
Kenyon Robert Parker Jr. of Frederick, MD passed away on Wednesday March 25, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 8, 1954, the third child of Kenyon Sr. and Berta Parker.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn Parker, sisters Beverly Parker and Tamara Twitty, brother and sister-in-law Donny Ambush and Mary Moore, daughter Erica Jenkins, son by marriage Omar Crawford, and grandchildren Marienella, Shaddai, & Omar Crawford II and Zuri Jenkins.

Kenyon had a smile that could light up a room and a presence that commanded it. He will always be remembered for his love of family, infectious humor and sharp intellect.

His funeral will take place at the Mount Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, MD on Fri., April 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. Due to government restrictions, only invited guests may attend the funeral. A webcast may be viewed on www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenyon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home
Download Now