Kerri Jean Lawler-Davis, 65, of Harpers Ferry, WV, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her home. Born May 7, 1954 in Saginaw, MI, she was the daughter of James and Lucille (Cross) Lawler. She earned her Bachelor Degree in education from Northern Illinois University, a Masters Degree in Deaf Education from Western Maryland College (McDaniel University), and three more Masters Degrees in Counseling, Administration and Education Administration from California State University at Northridge. She was a truly dedicated employee of The Maryland School for the Deaf for 34 years, retiring only due to illness. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Frank Davis, and a brother Michael Lawler, sisters-in-law Peggy Lawler and Nancy Fowler, brother-in-law Joel Fowler, three nieces, two nephews, four grand-nieces and 5 grand-nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gregory. Kerri adored her dogs and birds and called them her "kids". She enjoyed reading and was a great cook. She loved the outdoors and camping with the Boy Scouts and primitive camping with her Rendezvous friends; later, RV camping and travel. Yellowstone was one of her favorite places, and more recently, Rehoboth Beach, DE. Services will be private with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Panhandle at 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV, 25430 or www.hospiceotp.org.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019