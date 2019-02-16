Kerry Curtin, 62, of Point Of Rocks, passed from this life on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. He was the husband of Sharon Curtin. Born on November 27, 1956, in Washington, DC, he was the son of James Bernard Curtin and Doris Lucille (Updike) Curtin.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Sabrina Delauter, son in law Chase Delauter, a sister, Pamela Curtin White, and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 22 at 10:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Kerry's name to PetConnect Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 60714, Potomac, MD 20859 or by visiting www.petconnectrescue.org.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Kerry's name to PetConnect Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 60714, Potomac, MD 20859 or by visiting www.petconnectrescue.org.