Kevin H. Towns, a devoted family man and avid sports fan who had a 40-year career with the U.S. Department of Navy, died peacefully on October 1, 2020, surrounded by his family in Annandale, VA. He was 62 years old.



Kevin was born in San Francisco in 1958 and attended Jefferson School before graduating from Tracy High School in 1975. Kevin comes from a golfing family and was a four-year member of the Tracy High golf team, winning the Golfer of the Year award his senior year. Following undergraduate education at San Joaquin Delta College, San Jose State University and the University of Nevada, Reno, he enlisted in the Navy for an eight-year stint. He served as a Navy nuclear power technician, operating the nuclear reactor on the USS Guardfish (SSN-612), a nuclear submarine that patrolled waters in the Pacific. His final two years in the Navy were spent at Holy Loch, Scotland.



Following his military service as a sailor, Kevin continued to serve the submarine fleet and his country as a civilian at Naval Sea Systems Underseas Warfare (SEA 07 PMS 392) at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. In his most recent position, he was responsible for the life cycle support and readiness of Navy's fleet of in-service strategic/attack submarines. He was a tireless advocate for the safety of sailors and the soundness and strength of the fleet. He was a true patriot and a faithful colleague.



Kevin met the love of his life, Linda, in Vallejo, CA in 1983 and they were married in 1985. They raised their two children, Chelsea and Winston, in the suburbs of Maryland and Virginia that surround Washington, D.C. Kevin loved to go to baseball games, especially when the Giants were playing the Nationals, play Keno, play golf and spend time with this family. He was as dedicated to his family as a husband and father could be and the strength of those family ties allowed them to withstand Kevin's battle with cancer.



Kevin is survived by his wife, Linda, of Annandale, VA; daughter Chelsea Towns; son and daughter-in law Winston and Julie Towns; parents Kenneth and Daphne Towns; brothers Scott Towns and John Towns; sister Leslie Towns Navarra, sisters-in-law Janie Towns and Marcy Towns; brother-in-law Peter Navarra; nieces and nephews Andrew Navarra, Jack Navarra, Meg Kreulen, Elyse DiMaso, Leah Towns, Molly Towns and James Towns; and his best friend and his wife, Jim and Wendi Darr. His niece Katie Navarra preceded him in death.



Kevin was a great storyteller, loyal friend and wonderful man. He had a keen interest in people and world events, and his family and friends were drawn in by his perspectives, exceptional intelligence, and keen wit. He brought an indescribable spark to every encounter that cannot be replaced. A memorial service is planned for the future. Please remember Kevin by hoisting a beer, drinking a martini (extra olives), playing a Keno ticket, and sharing a story about him.



