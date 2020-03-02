|
Kevin Patrick Klink passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28th after bravely facing Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. He was 52. Kevin was surrounded by his loving family and friends in the final days of his life; sharing stories, songs, poems, laughter and tears. They are grateful for everyone's love and support throughout his journey. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jane; and their three children, Jenevieve 23, Alyssa 22, and Kyle 20; his father Arthur; and his aunt, Patti. His children were his proudest accomplishment and biggest joy. He is preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn.
Kevin was born in Long Island, NY. He was raised in rural NJ where he attended North Hunterdon HS and developed a love of motorcycles. He dedicated his youth to racing motocross and as #129 made his way to the national level, becoming known as 'Flash' after excelling to the semi-pro's at the age of 16. His first passion however was skiing, and he and his family spent many vacations on the slopes of Vermont and Colorado. He would pass on this passion to his children, who share his love of the slopes and the mountains.
He attended the University of Delaware where he studied biology and business. It was there that his entrepreneurial spirit took off. He was as sharp as he was personable and quickly learned that he could sell just about anything. It was at that time, in a dormitory basement laundry room, that he met his future wife. He claims it was love at first sight and the friendship that resulted from that encounter turned into 34 years together.
Kevin and Jane married January 27th, 1992 in Vail, Colorado. Their three children were raised as Middletown Knights and share their fathers love of travel, champagne powder days and enjoying life to the fullest. His commitment to family and his ability to create memories for everyone around him will shape them for years to come.
Known to all who ever met Kevin was his zest for life, his drive and his work ethic. He was relentless in his expectation of himself and with his best friend and business partner Bill Richman by his side established K&R Technologies, a division of which is Microbiology International. What started in a rented garage attic in 1997 grew to become a respected part of the Frederick business community. In 2019, Kevin and Bill were named in Frederick's Top CEO's and nominated for Frederick County Real Estate Transaction of the Year for their purchase of 5350 Partners Court. The generous contributions and mentorship Kevin provided along the way undoubtedly paved the road for others seeking to fulfill their own entrepreneurial dreams.
Words could never express how much Kevin will be missed by his family and friends.
He will be remembered with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
Services will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 5th at the funeral home with Rev. Tim May officiating. Following the service family and friends are invited to gather for an open house gathering at Dutch's Daughter, 581 Himes Avenue, Frederick, MD from 6 to 9 p.m. to share stories, songs, poems, laughter and tears.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in Kevin's name to or to Frederick Health Hospice www.frederickhealthhospice.org.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020