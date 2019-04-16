Home

Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Kevin Fowler
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frederick Christian Fellowship Church
10142 Hansonville Rd
Frederick, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Frederick Christian Fellowship Church
10142 Hansonville Rd
Frederick, MD
Kevin Lee Fowler


1990 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kevin Lee Fowler Obituary
Kevin Lee Fowler, 29, of Frederick, passed suddenly on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born January 23, 1990 in Frederick, Maryland to Robert and Robyn (nee Lawson) Fowler.

Kevin enjoyed drag races, motorcycles and loud cars. He was also a family man that had a deep love for this nieces and nephews. Every day he would call his grandparents. He also enjoyed being with his friends at Memories Charcoal House.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings Amanda Rice (Michael), Christopher Fowler (Samii), and Jacob Fowler, grandparents; Donald and Patricia Lawson, Robert and Cynthia Fowler, Sr., and Edith Fowler and Lee Craver, Sr., nieces and nephews; Brentley Fowler, Oaklyn Fowler, and Kandice Rice, his aunts; Michelle Ennis (Franklin), Sandra Fowler, and Barbara Stull, cousins; Amber Ennis, Matthew Ennis, Jonathon Jones, Natasha Jones, Cassandra Jones, Michael Jones, Steven Jones, and Allen Jones. He was predeceased by his cousin Andrew Jones.

Family and friends can gather at Frederick Christian Fellowship Church, 10142 Hansonville Rd, Frederick, Maryland 21702 on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4 pm to 8 pm. The funeral service will take place at the church on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11am. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Cemetery.

At the family's request, everyone is invited to dress casually for the funeral services.

Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
