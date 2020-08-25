On August 20th, 2020, Kevin Michael Whitworth, loving son of Bonnie Jarvis and Eugene Whitworth, passed away at age 27.



Kevin was born on December 19, 1992 at Shady Grove Hospital in Rockville, MD. He graduated from Brunswick High School and received his diesel mechanic degree from University of Northwestern Ohio, on December 22, 2011. He was employed at North American Bulk Transport in Frederick, MD.



He resided in Brunswick, MD. Kevin played baseball with the Brunswick Little League and received numerous trophies. He played as a catcher, pitcher, and first base. He was dressed hours before the game and always the first on the field, ready to play.



Professing Jesus as his Savior at an early age, Kevin had a passion for the Lord, and all things outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and canoeing. Kevin loved the outdoors and especially Colorado. He was a dedicated, dependable, and hardworking individual. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He will best be remembered for his enormously tender heart.



He would go out of his way to help his neighbors, friends, and even complete strangers. All who knew Kevin loved him. He enjoyed helping others, especially his uncle Denny Sigler. He enjoyed working on all types of engines and equipment. He spent many hours playing with his nephew Turner. He enjoyed reading about the history of various wars and the plight of those who suffered the effects of war.



Kevin was preceded in death by his father Brett Sigler. He is survived by his mother Bonnie (Larry) Jarvis, his father Eugene (Gina) Whitworth, brother Bryan and his wife Samantha, nephew Turner and niece Allie, grandparents Tom and Mary Sisk, Scott and Jean Whitworth, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held on a later date. Donations may be given to a charity for suicide prevention in memory of Kevin. Arrangements provided by Going Home Cremations.



