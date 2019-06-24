Kevin Eugene Lee Mumaw, 36, of Frederick, MD passed away Friday, June 21, 2019.



Born on February 14, 1983 in Winchester, VA he was the son of Kay Barrow Hagins and Terry L. Hagins.



In addition to his parents he is survived by one daughter Mary Quinnith Starr Osbourne of Spokane, WA; two sisters Monique Washirapunya in Littlestown, PA, Jade Starr Bowers and husband Michael of Martinsburg; one step-brother, Cody Hagins serving in U.S. Air Force in Germany; two nieces Scarlett and Madeleine Nusbaum; one nephew Shawn and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood.



Services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood with Pastor Bruce Gray officiating. Interment will be at Paynes Chapel Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins Adult Epilepsy Center at 601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21205.



Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 24 to June 25, 2019