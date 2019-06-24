Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Homes South Berkeley Chapel
287 Arden Nollville Rd
Inwood, WV 25428
(304) 229-4977
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Homes South Berkeley Chapel
287 Arden Nollville Rd
Inwood, WV 25428
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Mumaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Mumaw


1983 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kevin Mumaw Obituary
Kevin Eugene Lee Mumaw, 36, of Frederick, MD passed away Friday, June 21, 2019.

Born on February 14, 1983 in Winchester, VA he was the son of Kay Barrow Hagins and Terry L. Hagins.

In addition to his parents he is survived by one daughter Mary Quinnith Starr Osbourne of Spokane, WA; two sisters Monique Washirapunya in Littlestown, PA, Jade Starr Bowers and husband Michael of Martinsburg; one step-brother, Cody Hagins serving in U.S. Air Force in Germany; two nieces Scarlett and Madeleine Nusbaum; one nephew Shawn and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood.

Services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood with Pastor Bruce Gray officiating. Interment will be at Paynes Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins Adult Epilepsy Center at 601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21205.

Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 24 to June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now