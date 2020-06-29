Kevin Raymond Carlson, of Frederick, Maryland, passed suddenly from this life on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Born on March 7, 1988, in Washington, DC, he was the son of Craig Carlson and Michelle Carlson Ballantine.
He graduated Walkerville High School in 2006 and was a huge part of the Walkersville High School Soccer Team and also played for the Frederick County Soccer Club.
He worked at Quality Car Services in Rockville, Maryland. He wore many hats and was always up for a challenge, he could accomplish anything he put his mind to. His generous heart and spirit was always there to support his friends and family. He had the largest, brightest smile that would light up a room. Anyone that met him walked away a better person just from having met him. Kevin also had a very artistic side, his talents were endless, he loved to draw but especially loved pottery and loved to surprise his family with cooking a meal for them. His family and friends meant the world to him and he will be terribly missed.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his loving sister, Sarah Carlson and soon to be brother-in-law, Logan Ewen; grandparents, Marilyn and Saul Popick; his mom's husband, Brian Ballantine; aunts, Liz Popick, Sandy Carlson Snyder and Judy Bartlett; uncles, Randy Popick, Bill Snyder and Mark Jenkins; cousins, Jill Mohler, Kristi, Jamie, Kelly and Steven Snyder; life long friends who were like brothers, Eddie Lopez and Kevin Croker.
The family would like to acknowledge his employer/mentor, Bob Croker who supported Kevin in so many ways.
Kevin is preceded in the death by his grandparents, Roy and Gladys Carlson; uncle, Steve Carlson and aunt, Susan Carlson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Upandoutfoundation.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.