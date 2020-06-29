Kevin Raymond Carlson
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Raymond Carlson, of Frederick, Maryland, passed suddenly from this life on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Born on March 7, 1988, in Washington, DC, he was the son of Craig Carlson and Michelle Carlson Ballantine.

He graduated Walkerville High School in 2006 and was a huge part of the Walkersville High School Soccer Team and also played for the Frederick County Soccer Club.

He worked at Quality Car Services in Rockville, Maryland. He wore many hats and was always up for a challenge, he could accomplish anything he put his mind to. His generous heart and spirit was always there to support his friends and family. He had the largest, brightest smile that would light up a room. Anyone that met him walked away a better person just from having met him. Kevin also had a very artistic side, his talents were endless, he loved to draw but especially loved pottery and loved to surprise his family with cooking a meal for them. His family and friends meant the world to him and he will be terribly missed.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his loving sister, Sarah Carlson and soon to be brother-in-law, Logan Ewen; grandparents, Marilyn and Saul Popick; his mom's husband, Brian Ballantine; aunts, Liz Popick, Sandy Carlson Snyder and Judy Bartlett; uncles, Randy Popick, Bill Snyder and Mark Jenkins; cousins, Jill Mohler, Kristi, Jamie, Kelly and Steven Snyder; life long friends who were like brothers, Eddie Lopez and Kevin Croker.

The family would like to acknowledge his employer/mentor, Bob Croker who supported Kevin in so many ways.

Kevin is preceded in the death by his grandparents, Roy and Gladys Carlson; uncle, Steve Carlson and aunt, Susan Carlson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Upandoutfoundation.org.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved