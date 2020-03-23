The Frederick News-Post Obituaries
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
Kim Takata, 82, Middletown passed away on Saturday, 21, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospice. She was the wife of

George Takata, her husband of nearly sixty-two years.

Born in Japan, she was the daughter of the late Ichio and Shigeo Shinoto. Kim and her husband George were long-time residents of Chatsworth, California. In 2004 Kim and George settled in Middletown, MD. She was the loving mother of

Diana Misa Takata and son-in-law Don Thompson.

She is also survived by sisters and family members in California and Japan. At age fifty-five , she was baptized in the Japanese Christian Church in California. Kim was a member of the Middletown United Methodist Church and loved her church.

Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.

Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
