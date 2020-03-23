|
Kim Takata, 82, Middletown passed away on Saturday, 21, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospice. She was the wife of
George Takata, her husband of nearly sixty-two years.
Born in Japan, she was the daughter of the late Ichio and Shigeo Shinoto. Kim and her husband George were long-time residents of Chatsworth, California. In 2004 Kim and George settled in Middletown, MD. She was the loving mother of
Diana Misa Takata and son-in-law Don Thompson.
She is also survived by sisters and family members in California and Japan. At age fifty-five , she was baptized in the Japanese Christian Church in California. Kim was a member of the Middletown United Methodist Church and loved her church.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020