Kimberly "Kim" Sue Young, 50, of Walkersville, MD, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Shady Grove Hospital.



Born on May 22, 1968, in Frederick, she was the daughter of Stephen Lenwood Smith and Marjorie Sue (Eagle) Smith of Jefferson, MD. Kim graduated from Frederick High School in 1986. She later continued her studies and graduated from Kaplan University with an Associate's Degree in Paralegal Studies in 2012. Kim was an active member of the community. She was past President of Burkittsville Ruritan Ladies Auxiliary, a member of Brunswick Eagles, Brunswick Moose and attended Burkittsville Lutheran Church.



In addition to Kim's parents, she is survived by her two sons, Russell Fleetwood II and Hunter Young, two sisters, Lisa Mount and husband Brian, Jennifer Young and husband Tim, four nieces and nephews, Dalton Mount, Tiffani Mount, Brooke Young and Justin Brown, several aunts and uncles, including a special aunt, Georgia Ann Zirkle, several cousins and numerous friends including a special friend, Sonja Andrews. Kim also leaves behind her dog Abbey. Kim had fond memories of deceased dogs, Kris and Corey.



Kim was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Paul & Evelyn Smith, maternal grandparents, Harvey & Christine Eagle and an uncle, Wade Zirkle.



Kim was always willing to help anyone in need. She had a very loving heart and was admired by many. Kim had a great zest for life and always looked forward to visiting with family and friends. In addition to her endearing love for her sons, Kim also loved her nieces and nephews "to the moon and back".



The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tim May officiating.



Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Russell Fleetwood II, Hunter Young, Tim Young, Brian Mount, Dalton Mount, Justin Brown, Donald Young and Roger Dawson. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Donnie Norris.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019