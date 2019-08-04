|
Kristi Kay Payne, 62, of Jefferson, MD died August 2, 2019 at FMH under Hospice Care.
Born November 20, 1956 in Knoxville she was the daughter of Glenn and Frances Runkles.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, James (Jim) Payne, and two sons Jason (Sara) and Alan (Crystal) both of WV; grandchildren Joshua, Maddison, Zoey and Step grandchildren Anthony, and Chase all whom she loved dearly; brother's Roy (Tommy) Runkles (Linda) and Wayne Runkles (Myrtle) and sister Robin Thompson. She will also be remembered by her special friend Diana whom she worked with. Kristi had many friends and co workers that worked with her at Wells Fargo for 23 years and it's her wish that they will remember her as she was in years past.
When Kristi wasn't working she enjoyed camping and fishing and cooking homemade egg noodles or just sitting on the patio watching the humming birds and finches. She will always be missed. Kristi was always willing to tell the boys what to do and not to do along their way because she loved them so much and wanted them to be safe. She even told Jim too!
It was Kristi's request that there be no funeral services.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019