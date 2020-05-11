Kriss Wayne Hafer
1949 - 2020
Kriss Wayne Hafer of Monrovia, MD, devoted father and friend, passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 11, 2020 at the age of 70.

Kriss was born on June 11, 1949, in Washington, DC to Jesse Leroy and Berna Lee Hafer. A 1967 graduate of Gaithersburg High School, he owned and operated K.W. Hafer Plumbing, Inc. for over 40 years. He also served in the Army Reserves. Throughout his life he built and maintained many homes in Montgomery & Frederick County as well as the Outer Banks in North Carolina. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed spending time on his boat, the KAT Attack. He always put others before himself and he will be remembered for his generosity, kindness, and strength.

He is survived by his children Grant and Marisa Hafer, his brother Lee and wife Linda Hafer, and former wife Anne Light. He will be remembered by his dear friends Tom Musser, Bob Purkey, Steve O' Neil, Glenn Goldburn, Jerry Day, as well as countless others.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For more information, please visit https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/kriss-wayne-hafer/3538.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
Celebration of Life
