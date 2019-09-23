|
|
Kwame Nkrumah, 71, of Fredrick, Maryland died Friday, September 13, 2019 at
Washington Hospital Center after a brief illness. He was born May 17, 1948 in Netherland, Aruba to Vervediene Charles and Carlton Blackburn. He is preceded in death by his brother Roger Blackburn.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Joanne Howell Nkrumah; daughter Karalene Blackburn; two stepsons Curtis Lindeesay and Julius Easterling and stepdaughter Talisha Easterling and lifelong partner Brandon Dykes, Sr.
Kwame was a decorated member of the U.S. Army and proudly served for 22 years. He was a faithful member of the Islamic Society of Fredrick for over 20 years and was an avid sports fan with extreme loyalty to the New York Giants.
Other surviving family members include; sisters Rosalie Blackburn and Gemma Blackburn; brothers Kenneth Blackburn and Anthony Blackburn. Kwame was also a devoted grandfather to Emanuel Lindeesay, Brandon Dykes, Mason Eli Dykes and Bronx Dykes. Sister-in-law, Debra Howell, brothers-in-law Raphael (Ann) Howell, Horace Howell Jr and Gary (Debra) Howell. Special niece, Luanda Daniels and special nephews Callie Blackburn and Che Middleton along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A "Flag Presentation" ceremony will take place on Friday, September 27,2019
6:00 pm at VFW Post 3285 1450 Toney Avenue, Fredrick, Maryland 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019