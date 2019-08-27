Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Kyle Howard

Kyle Howard Obituary
Kyle Lee Howard , 72, of Monrovia, Maryland, passed from this life on Monday, August 26, 2019 at his home.

Born on February 16, 1947, in Damascus, MD, he was the son of the late Kermit Howard and Bessie Howard Reeves and step-father Woodrow Reeves.

He is survived by son, Kyle L. Howard, Jr. and wife Tammy, brothers, James Howard and wife Grace and Rodney Howard and wife Jean and sister Lossie Ridgely and husband Jerry; one niece, six nephews, 11 great nieces and nephews and two great-great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother John Howard and Chester Howard; sister Cora Howard; great niece Jessica Howard and his previous wife Shirley Howard.

Services will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019
