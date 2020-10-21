1/1
L. Dale Fellows
L. Dale Fellows , 62 Jun 7, 1958 - Oct 20, 2020 L. Dale Fellows, 62, of Fairplay, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of 15 years, Melissa "Missy" Fellows.

Born on June 7, 1958, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Leslie Hugh Fellows and Rosie Mae (Shores) Burrier.

Dale was a 1976 graduate of Frederick High School.

He was employed as a plumber and retired from the Washington County Public Schools. Dale enjoyed playing horseshoes and was a founding member of the Riverbend Horseshoe Club in Falling Waters, WV. Dale enjoyed bowling on leagues with his family and friends, especially because that's how he met his wife.

In addition to his wife, Missy, he is survived by his brother, Larry W. Fellows and wife, Judi, of Walkersville; his sister, Lisa A. Combs and husband, Marc, of New Windsor; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and a host of other close family members.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, 7606 Old National Pike in Boonsboro.

A celebration of Dale's life journey will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 25h at the funeral home in Boonsboro. Rev. Tim May will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in Dale's memory (indicate Dale's name and Micah's Backpack on memo of check), to South County Food Pantry, Post Office Box 63, Boonsboro, MD 21713 or to support your local food bank.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at BastStaufferFuneralHome.com and Stauffer Crematory, Inc.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bast Funeral Home
7606 Old National Pike
Boonsboro, MD 21713
(301) 432-8388
