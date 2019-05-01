Lacy Leon Pierce, 72, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Frederick, MD.



Lacy was born on February 12, 1947 in Bagby, Virginia. Lacy was a loving father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed going to car shows and was an avid collector of John Deere tractors, comic books, and Army memorabilia.



He was a United States Army Veteran who served for 22 years, including during the Vietnam War from 1970-1971. His highest rank was Sergeant First Class. Before his retirement, Lacy worked as a National Park Service mechanic.



Lacy will be remembered for being a wonderful dad and "Pop Pop", his "no filter" personality and his infectious smile.



He is survived by his siblings, Annie Washington, Richard Pierce, and Francis Brown; daughter, Natasha Valencia (Giovanni Valencia); sons, Todd Pierce, Troy White, and Tracy Wellman (Carolyn Wellman); and grandchildren, Dameon Valencia, Janelle Valencia, Dante Valencia, Simone Valencia, Jase Pierce, and Tiandra Wellman.



The family will be receiving friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD where services will begin at 2 p.m. with Minister Lebron officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the College Fund for Lacy's Grandchildren (GoFundMe).



Expessions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 1 to May 2, 2019