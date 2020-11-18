1/
Laeuna Lowe
Laeuna "Buttons" Lowe, 56, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Meritus Medical Center.

Born Thursday, January 23, 1964 in Williamson, WV, she was the daughter of the Antha (Brewer) Lowe of Columbus, OH and late Leroy L. Lowe.

She was employed with SAIC/LEIDOS at Fort Detrick in Frederick, MD as a Lab Animal Technician, she felt strongly about helping to find cures for cancer and other diseases. Buttons loved helping other people and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, brothers, and sisters and their families. She also enjoyed taking rides with her husband on their motorcycle. She enjoyed shopping and buying things for her granddaughters. She also enjoyed family gatherings where she would cook wonderful meals.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin P. Mullen; daughter, Erika M. Gesualdo, and husband Michael of Martinsburg, WV; five sisters, Donna McKee of Vinson, OH, Wanda Simmermon of Columbus, OH, Teresa Gorick of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Melvina Lowe of Columbus, OH and Honora Wright of Westerville, OH; two brothers, Joey Lowe of Columbus, OH and Mark Lowe of Galloway, OH; two granddaughters, Elianah Gesualdo and Tirzah Gesualdo.

Services and interment will be held privately with the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home
1331 Eastern Boulevard North
Hagerstown, MD 21742
(301) 791-7759
