Lamar Earl Kehler
1939 - 2020
Lamar Earl Kehler (Pickle) age 81, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital, Rockville, Maryland. He was husband of the late Dottie Lee Kehler.

Born May 13, 1939 in Tower City, Pennsylvania he was a son of the late Earl William and Dorothea Houtz Kehler. He graduated Porter Tower High School in 1957, was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, and moved to Maryland at age 18. At age 20, he married is high school sweetheart and they moved to Damascus where he built their home and continued to live in until his passing.

Mr. Kehler worked as a brick mason. He was employed by Brake & Keesey and later started his own company U & K Masonry. He retired from Montgomery County Public School System in 2001. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed the times with his friends. He also enjoyed cooking.

Surviving are two daughters Marie Joholske and husband Edward, and Jane Kehler; and a sister Anita Reiser of Elizabeth, Pennsylvania.

Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to www.hopkinsmedicine.org/wilmer

Online condolences may be shared with the family by going to: www.molesworthwilliams.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
(301) 253-2138
