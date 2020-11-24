Larry Alton Smith, age 71, of Walkersville, died suddenly on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home.
Born April 1, 1949 in Walkersville, he was the son of the late J. Alton Smith and Arline E. Brandenburg Smith. He was the husband of Sharon D. Smith his wife of 34 years. They were married on November 4, 1986.
Larry was a 1967 graduate of Walkersville High School. He worked as a dairy farmer for more than 50 years at Good Intent Farms in Walkersville and in the early 1980s won the Outstanding Young Farmer award. After retiring he drove a school bus for Frederick County Public Schools. He adored his bus children and even during this pandemic drove a special needs bus. He was a semi-pro duckpin bowler, mainly bowling at Walkersville Lanes. He was an avid Civil War history buff and a big sports fan, especially Oriole baseball and Maryland Terrapins. He also enjoyed fishing and crabbing.
Larry was known for his big laugh and lit up a room with his larger than life personality. He set a great example as a wonderful mentor, husband, father and friend.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children and spouses, Derek W. and Michelle Smith of Walkersville, Amie M. Smith of Delaware, Joseph M. and Camille Spinelli of New Market, Andrea L. and Harry Brown of Walkersville; eight grandchildren; and sister, Doris Toms and husband George of Walkersville.
He was predeceased by his son, Michael A. Smith in 2009; and his sister, Carolee Carmack.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro on Friday, November 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time will be observed.
A graveside service will be held at Rocky Hill Cemetery, 10825 Coppermine Rd., Woodsboro on Saturday, November 28 at 11 a.m.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com
