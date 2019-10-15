|
Larry W. Boone, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, passed from this life on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Arlyn J. Zentz Boone, his wife of 53 years.
Born on March 30, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, he was the son of the late Paul Milton and Laura Glenna Anders Boone.
Larry worked in asphalt for various paving companies until his retirement in 1996 when his doctors would no longer allow him to work around asphalt. He then took up installing high tension fence and other farm work that he thoroughly enjoyed. He became great friends with Mark Butler and his son, Mark Jr., teaching Mark Jr. how to drive on the family's farm. Larry was the type of person who would make you laugh even if he didn't know you. He had a great sence of humor and loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as his two Pugs: Sissy and Pickles. Larry often said that Sissy kept him alive. He will surely be missed by all who knew him.
His family would like to thank Dr. Edward Fisher, Susan, Melissa and all the staff and sitters at FMH for the care he was given.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Mark W. Boone and companion Margaret Hagan of Frederick; two sisters: Doris Burdette of Johnsville and Nancy Swomley of Baltimore; seven grandchildren: Laura Boone and fiance Wayne Daye, Megan Boone, Chelsey Boone, Devin Boone,Tiffany Boone, Katelyn Hagan and Scott Harris; six great grandchildren: Jaylen Daye, Trenton Daye, Alyssa Daye, Kae'Lani Hagan, Kenidee Hagan and Madi Shoshanna.
He was preceded in death by a son Paul "Darren" Boone, sisters: DorothyTyeryar, Lorraine Hiltner, Patricia Fisher and Vivian Rhoderick and brothers: Richard Boone and Robert "Bobby" Boone.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Friday, October 18, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick where a celebration of Larry's life will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 19, and will receive friends form 10-11 AM. Rev. Tim May will officiate. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019