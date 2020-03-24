|
|
Larry E. Perry, 74 of Woodsboro, MD went home to be with the Lord on March 21, 2020. Born on June 19, 1945 in VA, he was the son of the late Annie Elizabeth Perry and late Lester James Perry.
Larry was a hard-working skilled brick mason for over 45 years. He enjoyed being on the water and fishing. He loved spending time with his family, watching Ravens football, and going for a ride.
He is survived by his three children Sandra Fisher and husband Chris, Joy Shifflett and husband George, and his son Larry Perry and wife Jennifer who will miss him greatly. He had 12 grandchildren; Annie, Christina, Christopher, Isaac, Laura, Melinda, and Katie Fisher, Luke, Leland, Trey, and Kyle Perry, and Kurtis Shifflett, as well as 1 great grandchild. He is survived by 5 siblings, Deloris Knight, Jean Case, Greg Perry, Debbie Smith, and Terri Shackleford.
He was preceded in death by wife Patsy Perry, and four siblings Carson Perry, Roger Perry, Barbara Stallings, and Tommy Perry.
He also has numerous nieces and nephews and sister-n-laws and brother-n-laws. Larry enjoyed reading the Bible, and his family is comforted in knowing that he is with those family members that have passed before him now, as he greatly missed them. Thank you to his friends at Bell Court and the Kline House for making his last days peaceful.
The family will hold a small private memorial for immediate family at his Mother's home on April 4th.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020