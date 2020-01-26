|
Mr. Larry Gene Jarvis, 76, of Walkersville died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born March 5, 1943 in Knoxville, he was one of 11 children to the late Elmer Thomas and Evelyn Marie (Virts) Jarvis.
He was a life-long dairy farmer and worked for 45 years with Teabow Farms in Walkersville.
Larry was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and gardening. He was a Ravens, Yankees, and Browns fan.
He is survived by his significant other, JoAnn Kaetzel; six children, Larry Jarvis Jr. and wife, Bonnie, of Walkersville; Wayne Jarvis and wife, Eva, of Walkersville; Angela Smith and husband, William, of Philadelphia; Karen Minnick of Charles Town, WV, Kevin Jarvis of Virginia, and Timothy Jarvis of Hagerstown; nine grandchildren, Stephanie, Heather, Charles, Andrew, Michelle, Josh, Brittany, Danielle, and Zane; many great-grandchildren; 10 siblings, Lee, Ann, Evelyn, Judy, Kitty, Donnie, Bobby, Linda, June, and Sibby, and their families; and his good friend, Butch, Kimmel of Walkersville.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Betty Jarvis; and daughter-in-law, Melissa Jarvis.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 40 Fulton Ave, Walkersville. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29 from the funeral home with his brother-in-law, Pastor Ernest Knight, officiating.
Interment will follow in Glade Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020