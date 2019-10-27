|
Larry Eugene Green, 70, of Jefferson, passed from this life on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital, with his wife by his side. He was the husband of Gloria (Miss) Green. Born on October 29, 1948 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Evelyn L. Howard. He grew up in Jefferson with his late uncle, Ernest O. Green.
Mr. Green served in the US Navy as a member of SEAL Team One and served in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged after a distinguished Naval career in March, 1974. Following his military service, Larry worked for many years at Eastalco until his retirement in the late 1980's. He was a previous commander and member of Brunswick American Legion, Post #96, Middletown AMVETS, Post #9 and the previous Brunswick .
Larry found great joy in hunting and spending time in the woods enjoying nature's beauty. He also had a great love for fishing and especially enjoyed this with friends and family. Recently, he developed a love for biking along the C & O Canal with his wife, Gloria. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Kendra Knight and husband Curtis, Larissa Caldwell and husband Christopher, Jessica Knight and husband Dean and Seth Green and wife Stephanie; 11 grandchildren: Casey Baker and husband Robert, Keller Knight, Scarlet Caldwell, Weston Caldwell, Bradley Knight and wife Rachel, Bryson Knight, Maebree Knight, Camden Knight, Micah Knight, Leyton Green and Landon Green as well as 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Monica Routzahn and husband Walter. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Claire Knight.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 30 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will be in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Middletown.
Larry was passionate about helping homeless veterans. Memorial contributions may be made to a that would honor his passion.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019