Mr. Larry Gene Kelbaugh, 77, of Weverton, MD, passed away on February 16, 2019 at the Fahrney-Keedy Home in Boonsboro.



Born in Weverton, Larry was the son of the late George N. and Anna Mae Kelbaugh. He worked in local apple orchards as a teenager. After graduating from Boonsboro High School he worked for M.P. Moller Pipe Organ Company before taking a position with PEPCO from which he eventually retired. Larry was a skilled woodworker, and he could make anything out of metal.



He is survived by four daughters, Diana L. Kelbaugh of Inwood, WV, Angela M. Kelbaugh of Hagerstown, MD, Shannon A. Minnick & husband Mark of Brunswick, MD, and Lorri J. Johnston & husband Andrew of Frederick, MD; a brother, Franklin Kelbaugh, Sr.; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, George S. Kelbaugh, sisters, Elizabeth M. Bowers and Lorraine Hardy, and by a great-grandson, P.J.



Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 PM on Friday, February 22nd at the Brownsville Church of the Brethren, 1911 Rohrersville Road, Knoxville, MD 21758, where a funeral service will take place at 2:00 PM on Friday. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Floral tributes are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brownsville Church of the Brethren at the above address. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019