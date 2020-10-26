Larry Russell Strube, 74 of Frederick passed away on Sunday October 25th at his home in Frederick. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Sheryll Gratton Strube of Frederick. Born August 8, 1946 in Frederick he was the son of Russell Sears Strube and Mary Alice (Hahn) Strube. Larry graduated from Frederick High School in 1964, and received his AA from Frederick Community College.



He was a drag racer who spent his youth at the 75/80 dragway. He was a NHRA two time national record holder in the Competition Eliminator field, and the 1976 Division Champion for Competition Eliminator for the Southeast Division.



He enjoyed watching the Orioles, Ravens, Maryland Terrapins play. He also got great pleasure watching his sons playing baseball and football. He was also very active with their Boy Scout Troop going with them on all of their camping adventures.



Larry was the owner of Alpha Design Signs for over 40 years. He was also the owner of Frederick Performance Center in the 70's and 80's.



He served as the President of Maryland Sign Association, Inc. for two terms and on the board of directors for over 20 years.



He was a member of the American Philatelic Society and was the President and founding member of the Frederick Stamp Club.



He was a member of the Monocacy Valley Church where he served on the building committee and as a Deacon.



Larry loved playing cards. It was blackjack in Atlantic City, poker with his friends or a mad game of Rummy with the family.



He is survived by his children, sons Matthew Strube and wife Sarah Dammeyer of Takoma Park and Jeffrey Strube of Bethesda and his granddaughter Lailah Faye of Takoma Park. He was preceded in death by his parents Russell & Mary Strube, a brother Randy Robert and half-brother Guy Fox.



The family is planning a private service. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



His family wants to express their gratitude to the Hospice of Frederick County for their help and support.



