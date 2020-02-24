|
Larry E. Stroup, 69, of Mount Airy, Maryland, entered into rest on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Frieda (Levenhagan) Stroup who survives. The couple were married for 32 years at the time of his passing.
Larry was born on June 13, 1950, in Harrisburg. He was the son of the late Harry David and Gladys Violet (Hockenberry) Stroup. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School, and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Gallaudet University, Washington, DC.
Larry retired from Gallaudet University, and previously worked at Bethlehem Steel. He was formerly in Boy Scouts. Larry enjoyed woodworking, gardening, cooking, fishing and social gatherings. He had a heart of gold helping friends and family.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his two daughters and their spouses: Sheri and Pernell Bowersox of Indiana, PA, and Wendy and Jeffrey Hawse of York, PA; three grandchildren: Brian Bowersox, Rachel Bowersox, and Lauren Klingman; two brothers and sisters-in-law: David and Deidre Stroup of Liverpool, and Richard and Wanda Stroup of Palmer, Alaska; and nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to the viewing today, February 25, 2020, from 11:00 am to noon, followed by the funeral service at noon from The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1000 N. Front Street, Liverpool, PA. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Millerstown, PA. Memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Larry to the , 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112. The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 606 N. Front Street, Liverpool, PA, have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020