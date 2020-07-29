Larry T. Eyler passed away July 2nd at Northwest Hospice after a battle with Lewy Dewey Dementia. Born December 27, 1945 at Graceham, MD, he was the son of the late Amos Tyler and Madeline Staley and Step-Son of the late Francis Staley.



He graduated in 1963 from Thurmont High School and retired from Hood College's Maintenance Department. Larry was a lifelong member of Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Department and was honored in the 50 year Hall of Fame.



He is survived by daughter Kathy Henry and husband Bill, of Pylesville, MD and his son Larry Tyler Jr. of Thurmont, MD, sisters Connie M. Bohn of Taneytown and Debbie Hoerr of Cooksville, step sister Susan Hovermale of Westminster, MD. Also survived by 11 grandchildren & 1 great grandchild.



Memorial services will be held at a later date. Those desiring may make donations in his memory to: The Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 117, Rocky Ridge, MD 21778.



