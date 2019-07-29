|
Larry W. Condon, 61 of Curtis Bay, MD, formerly of Mt. Airy, MD passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, July 25, 2019 after a long debilitating battle with COPD.
He was born April 4, 1958 in Olney, MD to the late Robert and Helen Condon.
For most of his working life, he worked as a truck driver for E. Steward Mitchell Asphalt until their closure and in his younger years worked with Allen Brown of Mt Airy, MD.
He is survived by a daughter Heather Nicole Condon, brother Alan Condon, sister Debra Grigsby, step-mother Nora Lee Sirk Condon, step-sisters Toni Akers, Teri Blanchard and daughter Rebecca Harvey, Tammy Sirk, step-brother Charlie Baker, and 3 grandchildren, Hailey, Emma, and Abigail. He was preceded in death by his brother Ronald Condon.
In honoring Larry's wishes, there will be no funeral service and the body will be cremated with ashes to be scattered at his chosen location in the future. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends in early September.
