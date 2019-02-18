Larry W. Jones, 82, of Jefferson, passed from this life on Saturday, February 16 at his home. He was the husband of Sarah Elizabeth Jones. Born on September 29, 1936, in Harpers Ferry, WV, he was the son of David Martin Jones and Minno Virginia (Staubs) Jones.



Larry graduated from Harpers Ferry High School in 1955. He entered and served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in July, 1961. After his military service, he began a 35 year career as a meat cutter for Safeway Foods. Mr. Jones was a member of Jefferson Ruritan Club for over 50 years. He was a life member of Brunswick Moose Lodge #1582, Brunswick Eagles Aerie 1136, Woodsboro American Legion Post 282 and was a member of Jefferson United Methodist Church.



Mr. Jones had a strong passion for curing country hams and would volunteer for any local club butchering events. He was a season ticket holder of the Redskins for nearly 50 years, and attended Super Bowl XVII and XVIII. He was also a die-hard Yankees fan. Larry liked to spend time at his second home in Punta Gorda, Florida, and enjoyed crabbing and fishing with his friend, Ray, and hanging out with his New Yorker friend, Don, as well as many other activities with community members.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his 3 sons: Larry Jones, Jr. and wife Jennifer, Tim Jones and fiance Elisha Allen and Jeff Jones and significant other Jennifer Hodges; 3 grand-daughters: Lindsay Hsu and husband Bryan, Lauren Jones, Morgan Jones; 4 great-grandchildren Addie, Ainsley, Ana Grace and Bryson. He was expecting his fifth great-grandchild due to be born in April. He is also survived by his siblings: Martin Jones, Virginia Hoffmaster and husband Frank and Mary Louise Bartlett, as well as special friend, Dickie Hawker.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home 1100 N. Maple Avenue, Brunswick.



A funeral service will take place on Friday, February 22 at 11:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home, Pastor William Carpenter officiating. Interment will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude or to Jefferson UMC.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019