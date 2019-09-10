Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
8 East Ridgeville Boulevard
Mount Airy, MD 21771
(301) 829-9410
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Brown


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Brown Obituary
Laura Ann Brown , 83, of Mount Airy, passed from this life on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late John E. Brown who died in 2002.

Born on December 21, 1935, in Watersville, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Wilfred and Lottie Virginia Harrison Fleming. Ann was a Life Member of the American Legion Post 191 Auxiliary.

She is survived by three children: Russell E. Brown of Willamsport, MD, Rebecca A. Brown of Mt. Airy and Richard O. Brown on Winchester, VA. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Thomas E. Brown who died in 2003.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. A private Interment will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Co., 702 N. Main St. Mt. Airy, MD 21771 or American Legion Post 191, 801 Prospect Rd., Mt. Airy, MD 21771.

Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now