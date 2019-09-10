|
|
Laura Ann Brown , 83, of Mount Airy, passed from this life on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late John E. Brown who died in 2002.
Born on December 21, 1935, in Watersville, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Wilfred and Lottie Virginia Harrison Fleming. Ann was a Life Member of the American Legion Post 191 Auxiliary.
She is survived by three children: Russell E. Brown of Willamsport, MD, Rebecca A. Brown of Mt. Airy and Richard O. Brown on Winchester, VA. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Thomas E. Brown who died in 2003.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. A private Interment will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Co., 702 N. Main St. Mt. Airy, MD 21771 or American Legion Post 191, 801 Prospect Rd., Mt. Airy, MD 21771.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019