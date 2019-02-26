Laura Ann Macewicz, age 100, of Frederick, died Monday, February 25, 2019 at her daughter's home. Born April 17, 1918 in Peonia, KY, she was the daughter of the late William Owen White and Teresa Higdon White. She was the wife of Major John C. Macewicz (ret.) who died in 1981.



Laura was a retired office manager with G.C. Murphy Co. She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church of Libertytown and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, crocheting and gardening.



Surviving are children, Beverly Clements and husband Robert of Ft. Myers, FL, Linda Swire, and John C. Macewicz Jr., both of Frederick and Joseph E. Macewicz and wife Sonia of Richmond, VA; 3 grandchildren, Desiree Thomas, Denise Smith and Shaun Swire and wife Marybeth; 5 step grandchildren, Deborah Demski and husband Jim, Rush Swire Jr. and wife Vickie, Betty Combs and husband Lloyd, Dawn Reeder and husband Chuck and Anthony Clements; 3 great grandchildren, Faith, Trinity and Jace Swire and 11 step great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by son, William L. Macewicz in 2008, daughter, T. Marilyn Macewicz in 2012 and son-in-law, Rush Swire Sr. in 2017; 5 sisters and 4 brothers. The family expresses thanks and appreciation to Hospice of Frederick County for the care given to Laura.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, with Rev. Fr. Chuck Wible as celebrant. Interment will be scheduled for a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.



The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick, from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 4.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. 1799, Frederick, MD 21702, or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942, or to the Building Fund of St. Peter's Catholic Church, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge, MD 21791.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019