Mrs. Laura Frances Sullivan Mayo, 88, of Ft. Pierce, FL and formerly of Frederick, MD, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph G. Mayo, who died on November 16, 2012. She was born on August 14, 1931, in Montgomery County, Alabama, a daughter of the late Horace J. and Elizabeth Milligan Sullivan.
Laura Frances teaching career included Jemison High School in Jemison Alabama, Berry High School, in Birmingham, Alabama, Catoctin High School Thurmont, Maryland, and also Frederick Community College in Frederick Maryland. Laura Frances loved working in her flower gardens around her home, and enjoyed vacations at Panama City, Florida.
Surviving are her three children; Lieser Hicks and husband Dave, of Ft. Pierce, Dave Mayo and wife Nancy and William Mayo, of Frederick, three siblings, Emily Hardwick, of FL and Julia Logue of Georgia and Jim Sullivan, of Alabama, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings, Kathleen Gerald, Howard Sullivan, Margaret Gilbert, and Becky Starr. She will be fondly remembered by her close friends Susan Boyne, Shirley Keller, and Becky Yankowski.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Those wishing to attend should meet inside the main gate by 12:45. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick. Rev. John Culbertson, will officiate. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 NW Dunn Road, Ft. Pierce, FL 34981.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.