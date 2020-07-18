Laura Parr

Mrs. Laura Gertrude Parr, 91, died on July 17, 2020 under the care of Eastern Panhandle Hospice, at home in Berkeley Springs, WV. She was born and raised in Baltimore, the daughter of the late Walter and Catherine Bowen. She moved with her husband and children to Frederick in 1961 and lived there until 2016 when she left to live with her daughter in Berkeley Springs. She was a homemaker and enjoyed league bowling every Wednesday and playing bridge. She was a longtime active member of All Saints Episcopal Church serving as a Sunday school teacher. She was also a cub scout and girl scout leader.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Parr was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Bruce Ellsworth Parr on August 18, 2016. She is survived by her three children, Laura Smith of Berkeley Springs, WV, Scott Parr of Red Oak, TX, and Wayne Parr of Emmaus, PA; three grandchildren, Danelle Smith and Trey Spates, Kevin Smith and wife Elisabeth, and Stephen Smith and wife Casey; nine great-grandchildren, Kaytlyn, Gwendolyn, Emaleigh, Georgia, Karaolina, Waylon, Sadie, Sawyer and Indyanna.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 21st at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
.