|
|
Mrs. Laura Louise Waggoner, 67, of Fulshear, Texas and formerly of Frederick, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of 44 years to Leil J. Waggoner. Born on April 25, 1952, in Kittanning, PA, she was a daughter of the late Louis William and Helen Martha Sloan Noel.
Laura was retried after 34 years with the Frederick County Public Schools, having worked for over 30 years as a math teacher at Frederick High School.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband are two children, Jennifer N. Clements and husband Daniel, of Houston, TX and Stephen N. Waggoner and wife Lisa of Cinncinnati, OH, seven grandchildren, Hannah, Lillian, Emma, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Isabel and Seraphine, her brother, William Noel and wife Kathy, of Kittanning, PA, several nieces and nephews, and her mother-in-law, Lorena A. Schaffner, of PA.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland Street, Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701, or to your local humane society, Online condoelcnes may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020