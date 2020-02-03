Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Waggoner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Waggoner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Waggoner Obituary
Mrs. Laura Louise Waggoner, 67, of Fulshear, Texas and formerly of Frederick, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of 44 years to Leil J. Waggoner. Born on April 25, 1952, in Kittanning, PA, she was a daughter of the late Louis William and Helen Martha Sloan Noel.

Laura was retried after 34 years with the Frederick County Public Schools, having worked for over 30 years as a math teacher at Frederick High School.

Surviving in addition to her loving husband are two children, Jennifer N. Clements and husband Daniel, of Houston, TX and Stephen N. Waggoner and wife Lisa of Cinncinnati, OH, seven grandchildren, Hannah, Lillian, Emma, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Isabel and Seraphine, her brother, William Noel and wife Kathy, of Kittanning, PA, several nieces and nephews, and her mother-in-law, Lorena A. Schaffner, of PA.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland Street, Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701, or to your local humane society, Online condoelcnes may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -