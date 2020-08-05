1/1
Laura Wilhide
1925 - 2020
Laura Green Wilhide, 94, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed away on August 4, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of the late Paul Thomas Wilhide.

Born on December 31, 1925, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Zacariah Thomas Green and Laura Hannah Amanda Green. Laura was a graduate of Walkersville High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed tending to the garden, sewing and making jewelry. She was a long time member of the United Methodist Church of Walkersville. She also was the former treasurer for 15 years for the Mid-Maryland Corvair Club. In later years, she enjoyed relaxing and watching soap operas, sitcoms and Animal Planet.

She is survived by her two sons, Cary Elliot Wilhide of Columbia, MD and Dale Thomas Wilhide of Walkersville, MD. She is also survived by her brother, Gene A. Green of Walkersville, MD; nephew, Gregory Green of Wilmington, NC and niece, Kelli Grimes of Annapolis, MD.

Funeral services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1393 Progress Way, Suite 908, Eldersburg, MD 21784 or to Frederick Health Hospice, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
