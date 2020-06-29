Laura Yinger Lindley
Laura Y. Lindley, 61, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at Clark Memorial Hospital. She was born November 8th, 1958 to Robert and Barbara Yinger and raised in Thurmont, Maryland. She graduated in 1980 from Union College, in Barbourville, KY. In 1982, after marrying her husband, Jack, they purchased and restored an historic home in Jeffersonville, IN, where they raised their two children, Marsh and Abby.

As a longtime member of Jeffersonville Main Street and Jeff-Clark Preservation, she was involved in saving and restoring many local Jeffersonville landmarks from destruction and decay. Small in stature with a big personality, she could be found on most days tinkering around her self-built "She-Shed", often with a glass of wine in hand. She was an avid gardener who loved to spend time outdoors. Laura was a registered environmental health specialist and was the Administrator for the Clark County Health Dept where she worked for nearly three decades. She was set to retire this November.

Survived by her husband of 37 years, Jack S. Lindley, of Jeffersonville, IN; son, Marsh Lindley and partner, Steven Taub, of New York, NY; daughter, Abby L. Mulvihill and husband, Abe, along with their two sons, Thomas and Stockton, all of Louisville, KY; parents, Robert G Yinger and Barbara T. Yinger of Frederick, MD; brother, Scott Yinger and wife, Charlene, of Westminster, MD.

Memorial service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to the Southern Indiana Animal Rescue or The American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at cootsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
