Mrs. Laurel Rosalie Kreitzburg Ellis, 91, formerly of Frostburg, Maryland, Walkersville and most recently with her daughter and son-in-law in Woodsboro, went to be with her Savior on October 31, 2019. Born in Frostburg, MD on February 23, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Earl and Ellen Elizabeth Kroll Kreitzburg. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years in 2016, Ronald Eugene Ellis.
After graduating from Beall High School in Frostburg, Maryland, Laurel attended Catherman's Business school in Cumberland, where she met Ron, and Bucknell University, Lewisburg, PA. She received an AB degree with honors in music education from Wheaton College, Wheaton, IL. As a violinist, she performed with several college and community orchestras and used her talents to minister through music in various churches for many years. Having accepted Christ as her Savior at the age of 9, she was involved in church work most of her life. She was a member of People's Baptist Church, Frederick, Maryland.
While mainly a homemaker, Laurel was a secretary at Fort Gordon, Celanese Corporation of America, Frostburg State University, and Word of Life, Walkersville. She was also a substitute-teacher for FCPS for several years. Her hobbies included crafts (knitting, crocheting, cross-stitching and card making and working crossword puzzles). She and Ron loved to travel. They enjoyed visiting all 50 states after retiring. They also delighted in traveling along the many rural roads, enjoying the scenery on their motorcycle.
She is survived by her sister Elizabeth "Betty" Kreitzburg Westplate; daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth "Bette" and Daniel Cuddahee; 3 grandchildren, David (Shanna) Cuddahee Alan (Tiffany) Cuddahee and April (Dallas) Parler; 10 Great grandchildren, Jaqclyn, Khloe, Coltyn and Kaiya Cuddahee, Benaiah Cuddahee, Jace, Hudson, Adelyn, Nyra, and Rogan Parler; and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Strong Tower Christian Church, 467 W. Patrick St. Suite 11, Frederick, MD at 2pm, November 9, officiated by her grandson, Pastor Alan Cuddahee. Visitation with family and friends will begin at 1pm. In honoring Laurels wishes, please omit flowers. She wished for donations to either of two places special to her heart; People's Baptist Church, 6648 Carpenter Road, Frederick, MD 21703 or Care Net Pregnancy Center of Frederick, 707 N. Market St. Frederick, MD 21701.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019