Lauren Alyson Gue-Dempsey, died peacefully at her home in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Monday, May 11, 2020, after a lengthy battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was 43 years old.
Lauren was born in Washington, D.C. on September 1st. 1976 to Ronald Lee and Audrie Dorman Gue of Damascus. She was raised in Damascus and Potomac where she attended public school. She went on to attend University of Florida and graduated with a degree in business management.
Lauren met her future husband, Jeremy, in 2007. They were married in 2016. At the time of her passing, they had been married 3 1/2 years.
During her career, Lauren worked at various sales and management jobs, where she was always a top performer. Most notably, she spent 10 years at ADP and considered her friends and colleagues from that role her second family
Lauren had a passion for hiking, going to the beach, fishing, playing with her dogs Bentley and Tucker and just getting together with friends and family and having a good old time "hanging out".
Lauren will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Lauren is survived by her husband of 3 1/2 years , Jeremy Dempsey, her parents Ronald Lee Gue (Sedona, AZ.) and Audrie Dorman Gue (Potomac, MD.), 3 half siblings and their children.
**There are no arrangements for a service at this time. There will be a visitation at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home and burial in Mt. Tabor Cemetery once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted so family and friends can join in a gathering celebrating Lauren's life. Additionally, Lauren wanted a party instead of a funeral, so there will also be a "Celebration of Life" cookout, most likely at her home in Gaithersburg later at a future date TBD.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 15 to May 16, 2020.