Lawrence Carlton Mills, 88, of St. Joseph's Place, Emmitsburg, MD and formerly of Frederick, Maryland, died March 7, 2020. Born September 20, 1931 in Gaithersburg, Maryland, he was the son of the late Lawrence G. Mills and Irene M (Briggs) Mills. Carlton, as he was known in his early years, graduated from Gaithersburg High School, Class of '51.
Lawrence, after High School, served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea during the Korean War whereby he received the Korean Service Medal W/1 Bronze Service Star, United Nations Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. After separation from the Army, he excelled in several fields --- Electrician, a Route Carrier and Supervisor for the Washington Post and lastly as the owner of the convenience store and restaurant known as MILLS ON THE HILL in New Market, Maryland.
He was a volunteer fireman for many years at the Montgomery County Fire Department in Laytonsville, MD.
Surviving is a daughter, Jill Mills Manahan and husband Bill of York, PA; son, Richard Thomas Mills and wife, Karen of Laytonsville, MD and his daughter-in-law, Michelle Mills of Frederick together with his grandchildren Jennifer, Christopher, Katie, Richard(Jr), Kevin, Emily and Nick and his brother, Carson L. Mills of Rockville, MD as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death, were his sons, Lawrence (Larry) Mills, and Kenneth Michael Mills and his daughter Sheri Mills Wahl and his sisters, Helen Marie Holmes and Nora Louise Ridgley and his special friend, Betty Lou Rohrbaugh.
His marriages to Eleanor Fox Mills and Rosemary Jordan Mills ended in divorce.
Viewing will be from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home at 106 E Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Darnestown Presbyterian Church cemetery at 15120 Turkey Foot Road, Darnestown, MD 20878.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020