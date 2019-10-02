|
Lawrence "Larry" D. Swanger, 62, of Brunswick, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of Mary Amanda Swanger for 40 years.
Born on February 22, 1957, in Cumberland, he was the son of the late Robert Swanger, Barbara Helen (Brown) Stewart, and William A. Stewart.
He retired from WSSC in 2004 as a maintenance inspector. Larry enjoyed collecting antiques and duck decoys, camping, and country music.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Sarah Yvonne Markwell and husband, Jason A. Markwell; son, Jason Michael Swanger and fiance, Brandie Hite; six grandchildren, Daniel A. Swanger, Christopher R. Markwell, Michael J. Markwell, Luke D. Swanger, Piper M. Swanger, and Violet A. Markwell; siblings, Anna Grossnickle; William Stewart and wife, Krista; Robert Stewart and wife, Kat; Elizabeth Swartz; Gilbert Swanger; and Sherry Arrington; sister-in-law, Angel Stewart; brother-in-law, Richard Dunn, and wife, Katie; and the family dog, "Trigger."
He was predeceased by a brother, John Stewart.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 1100 North Maple Avenue, Brunswick, with a time of reflection at 3 p.m. At Larry's request, casual attire is preferred.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD, 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019