Lawrence Edward Perry, Sr., age 90, of Damascus, Maryland, a treasured husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. At Suburban Hospital, Bethesda, Maryland. He was the beloved husband of the late Gladys J. Perry.
Born January 14, 1929 in Frederick, Maryland he was a son of the late Harry C. Sr., and Nannie Bentz Perry.
Surviving him are two children: Lawrence E. Perry, Jr., and wife Sheri, and Linda Clarke and husband Norm. Five grandchildren: Scott Perry, Todd Perry, Mickey Perry, Mike Jordan and Kris Jordan. Thirteen great grandchildren: Ashley Milan. Zach Perry, Nikolas Navarro, McKennah Navarro, Taylor Perry, Austin Perry, Faith Perry, Kaylee Perry, Abigayle Perry, Aubrey Perry, Sophia Jordan, Natalie Jordan and Cole Jordan. One brother: Richard Perry and Five sisters: Sue Wynne, Frances Kennedy, Dottie Beebe, Janet Bognaski and Roxanne Stewart.
He is preceded in death by three sisters: Harriet Gartner, Virginia Federline, and Ruth Bowman, and three brothers: Richard Perry, James Perry and David Perry.
Friends may call 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., Thursday, November 14, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday November 15 at the funeral home. Inurnment will be private and at a later date.
Following services all are invited to a luncheon held at the Damascus American Legion, 10201 Lewis Drive, Damascus, Maryland 20872.
In lieu of flowers it is Lawrence's request that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research
Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
