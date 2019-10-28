|
Leah Ellen Musser Collins of Mt Airy, Maryland passed away peacefully on the 24th of October 2019 at Frederick memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Born 23 April 1930, she was the tenth child of thirteen children of Henry and Mary Musser of Germantown, MD.
Predeceased by her parents and several of her brothers, sisters, and in-laws; she is survived by her younger sister, Mrs. Janet True of Germantown, MD and younger brother, Mr. Lawrence Musser, of Union Bridge, MD.
She was married to Billy William Collins of Chiefland, FL for over 61 years until his death in 2014. Over the years they established large and loving homes in Gaithersburg, Clarksburg and Boyds where they raised their 10 children.
She is predeceased by her eldest daughter, Karen Elizabeth, and is survived by her remaining children David Eugene of Boonsboro, MD and his wife Barbara; Donald Edward of Leesburg, VA and his wife Virginia; William Aven of Knoxville, TN and his wife Christine; Janet Marie of Frederick, MD; Joseph Marcellus of Williamsburg, VA and his wife Meredith; Shirley Ann Burns of Jacksonville, FL and her husband Jim; Brenda Frances of Hagerstown, MD; Joyce Elaine Sherwood of Mt Airy, MD and her husband Don; and Carol Leah Davidson of Mt Airy, MD and her husband Larry.
Her faith and her family were the most important things in Leah's life and she reveled in showering love and attention on her children, their spouses, her 24 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.
Raised in Germantown at the height of the Great Depression, Leah always recalled her childhood in only the fondest terms; especially the hard work and seeming invincibility of her father, "Porter" Musser; the quiet strength, intelligence and resourcefulness of her beloved mother; and the home grown adventures she enjoyed with her brothers and sisters. A social butterfly at heart, she was blessed with an incredible balance of intelligence, common sense, and bubbly humor throughout her life. Warm and outgoing with everyone, she especially enjoyed the time she spent living, working, and celebrating her youth in D.C. with her sisters and friends after graduating from Gaithersburg High School in 1948. She forged lifelong friendships, evidenced in her recent preparations to attend her 71st high school class reunion.
She was a longtime member of St Rose of Lima Catholic church in Germantown and St Martin's Catholic church in Gaithersburg and was a member of St Michael's Catholic Church in Mt Airy, MD in her final years. A patient listener and confidant to countless friends and family members, her capacity for love and compassion was boundless. She cooked (wonderfully), tended her home (tirelessly), raised her children (lovingly), and embraced everyone (unceasingly) with warmth and tenderness that was palpable and will be deeply missed. We take comfort in
knowing that she lived a life of unwavering devotion to the Lord in anticipation of the time when she would be welcomed into his loving embrace.
A memorial service and mass will be at St Michaels Catholic Church in Mt Airy, MD on Saturday, 9 November at 11 am. The family ask that, in lieu flowers, a donation be made in Leah's name to a charity of your choosing.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019