Leah Catherine Schroyer, 90, of Middletown, Maryland, passed away April 2, 2020, at Northampton Manor Nursing Home after a brief illness.
Born on July 19, 1929, in Middletown, she was the daughter of the late Jacob Howard and Mary Rosanna Palmer Schroyer.
Leah was a graduate of Middletown High School, Class of 1946, and later attended secretarial school at the Baltimore Institute. She was employed at Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown, as secretary and later as Administrative Assistant for 32 years. After retiring, she worked for several years at the Middletown Valley Family Medical Center. She was a life member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church Zion, Middletown, Maryland.
She is survived by nieces and nephews Mary Jane King and husband Irvin, Darlene Hartman, Joyce Smith, Barbara Hurst, Patsy Vasquez, Gary Moser and wife Glenna, Jean Myers and husband Herb, Robert Schroyer and wife Liz, niece-in-law Tammy Schroyer, and cousins, great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to her parents, Leah was predeceased by her brothers Russell Schroyer and wife Catherine, Elvin Schroyer and wife Dorothy, her sister Naomi Moser and husband John, three nephews Russell Schroyer Jr., Richard Moser, and Harold Schroyer, and nephews-in-law Clark Hartman and Drew Smith.
Private graveside services due to state public health directives will be held in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Middletown, with Pastor Aaron Hartman, her great nephew and pastor of Victory Baptist Church, Boonsboro, officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 306, Middletown, Maryland 21769.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020