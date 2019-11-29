|
Lee Luther Stambaugh, 67, of Thurmont, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 after an extended illness.
Born in Rocky Ridge, MD on January 3, 1952. He was the youngest son of the late Marvin and Mary Catherine (Kay) Stambaugh. He was the husband of Judy Sanders Stambaugh, his wife of 42 years.
Lee was an avid fisherman; fishing in Maine, Nags Head, New York, the bay, and many local streams. He was a Dallas Cowboy and drag racing fan. Traveling was another enjoyment-going to Myrtle Beach for the last 10 years with his sisters and wife, seeing all the musical attractions. Also, there were many other trips including Branson, MO, Tennessee, Lancaster, Williamsburg, Mt. Airy, North Carolina and Kentucky.
He left a lasting impression to everyone he met because of his outgoing personality. Lee leaves many special memories of his loving and caring nature- giving the shirt off his back to help anyone. Lee worked many trades including handyman, brick mason, sawmill, maintenance engineer, animal caretaker of rabbits, goats, cleaning at Fort Detrick, stripping and waxing floors. He retired from SAIC as a caretaker and delivery driver for Cancer Research. He was truly a "Jack of all trades".
Besides his wife Judy, Lee is survived by two sons, Mark Stambaugh Beach (Marissa} of Shelbyville, KY and Lee Cline,TX; two sisters, Catherine Ann Hahn, Rocky Ridge and Alice Stambaugh, Thurmont. He has three grand daughters, Tiffany, Ashley (Benjamin Berryman), and Samatha Beach, all of KY; one grandson, Seth and step grandchildren Kayla, Anna Cook and Destiny Young; two great grandsons, Login Gillis and Benjamin Berryman,Jr. and great granddaughter to be Aubree Berryman. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends
Lee is predeceased by parents, Marvin and Kay; mother and father-in-law, Julian and Ruth Sanders; brother, Paul Marvin and (Patty) Stambaugh; and brothers-in-law, Tommy Hahn and Charles Sanders.
The family would like to thank the many people that cared for him. The alpha one staff, Susan, Amy, Debbie, Jessica, Frederick Hospital (floor #4), Hospice staff, his many Doctors including Dr. Ho, Lerner, Samindla, Patel and Mowrey as well as his many friends and Pastor Sean DeLawder.
The family will receive friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont, MD 21788.
The funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Rocky Springs.
