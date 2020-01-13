|
|
Lee R. Saylor Jr., 79, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Carroll Hospice "Dove House" in Westminster with his wife and daughter by his side. He was the beloved husband of Isabelle "Toni" Saylor for 29 years.
Born on September 12, 1940, in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Lee R. Saylor and Catherine (Taylor) Saylor. A 1959 graduate of Thurmont High School, he attended DeVry Institute in Chicago, Illinois for 2 years with an Electronics Engineering Certification. He enlisted in the United States Navy from 1961-1969. As a navigation electronics technician in the submarine service, he was part of the commissioning crews and certified diver onboard the crew of the USS Will Rogers and USS Andrew Jackson having advanced to Petty Officer First Class. After the Navy, his professional career led him around the world several times. He integrated certain satellite systems both domestically and abroad for a number of years for Frederick Electronics. He was a software engineer for Fairchild Communications, Metraplex Corporation, and other private firms.
Lee was a private pilot, scuba instructor, and an excellent marksman having spent some time at the FBI academy training center in Quantico. His hobbies included motorcycles, four-wheeling, amateur radios and trying to out-prank his wife. He had a wonderful sense of humor and lived life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Stacey Lea Saylor of Frederick, MD and grandson's Cullin J. Bolton of Portland, OR and Brett R. Bolton of Frederick, MD; siblings, Suzanne S. Behlke of Wilson, NC and Randolph B. Saylor and wife Wendy of Hagerstown, MD, beloved son-in-law of Annabelle Jeffries Duvall and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara S. Lookingbill and his father-in-law, Frank J. Duvall.
A celebration of his life will be held in April.
Memorial donations may be made in his honor to the NIH Cancer Research Program in Bethesda, Maryland or to Carroll Hospice "Dove House" in Westminister, MD.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020